John Stephen Danaher, Jr.
Des Moines - John Stephen Danaher, Jr., 101, passed away Friday, October 9, 2020, at Courtyard Estates in Pleasant Hill, IA. Services will be held at 10 a.m. Wednesday, October 14, at Christ the King Catholic Church in Des Moines. Graveside services will be held at 2 p.m. Wednesday at St. Mary's Cemetery - Keota, IA.
John was born October 20, 1918, in San Francisco, CA, to John and Annie (Herold) Danaher, Sr. He married Arlene "Beanie" Flanders in 1954. John served in the US Navy for 31 years, including World War II, the Korean War, and the Vietnam War. John was stationed on the Battleship USS Nevada on December 7, 1941, when the Japanese bombed Pearl Harbor. He was also present on D-Day in Normandy and in 1945 he served during the invasion of Okinawa. John retired as a Chief Warrant Officer 4. In his retirement he was the Chief Librarian at Golden Gate University in San Francisco.
John's hobbies included collecting military memorabilia and model trains. He was an avid reader and enjoyed his neighborhood walks. John was a great storyteller and loved to reminisce about his experiences in the Navy.
John was preceded in death by his wife, Arlene, his parents, and his brother, Bill. He is survived by numerous nieces and nephews, great-nieces and nephews, and great-great nieces and nephews.
The family will receive friends from 5 - 7 p.m. Tuesday, October 13, 2020, at Iles Grandview Park Funeral Home where a Vigil Service and Rosary will be held at 7 p.m.

