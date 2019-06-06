|
John Stephen Woolway, 94, passed away peacefully on June 4, 2019. Funeral services will be held at 11:00 a.m., Friday, June 7, 2019 at St. Theresa Catholic Church, Des Moines. Visitation will be held from 10:30 - 11 a.m at the church. Interment, following the luncheon will be at Glendale Cemetery, Des Moines.
John was born January 20, 1925, the oldest of five children, in Sioux City, Iowa, to parents Stephen K. and Anna M. (Kreber) Woolway. At a young age, the family moved to Des Moines and John graduated from Dowling High School in 1943. Upon graduation, he enlisted in the US Army Air Corps, where he faithfully served from 1943-1945. He flew 28 missions on B24 Liberator out of Norfolk in England. Upon his honorable discharge he returned to Des Moines and attended Drake University for two years. On May 1, 1948 he was united in marriage to the love of his life, Janet Siepker, whom he knew since kindergarten. They made their home in Des Moines, where they raised their five children. He worked for Northwestern Bell as a Toll Tester for almost 39 years and retired in 1986.
John and Janet are the last surviving couple of the founding members of St. Theresa Catholic Church.
He was active in various telephone organizations, Past President of the Dowling Club and a member of the Cursillo Movement for many years. John and Janet were very active in volunteering in their parish as well as EMMAUS Community and Bishop Drumm.
John rode in RAGBRAI several times and enjoyed playing golf, supporting Dowling sports and rooted for all the Iowa College teams. He was a life long Chicago Cubs fan and enjoyed watching the World Series win in 2016.
John is survived by his wife, of 71 years, Janet; his children, Cecilia (Jack) Barron, Mary (Rick) Carroll, Joan (Terry) Roberson, Beth Woolway (Mike Benesh) and John (Jacqueline) Woolway; 12 grandchildren; two step grandchildren; two great grandchildren; sister-in-law, Therese Norman and brother-in-law, Ben (Marie) Siepker as well as many nieces, nephews and their families. He was preceded in death by his parents; his siblings, Francis, Richard, James and Mary Anne.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be directed to Dowling Catholic High School or St. Theresa Catholic Church. Online condolences are welcome at www.IlesCares.com.
Published in Des Moines Register on June 6, 2019