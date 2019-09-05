Services
McLarens Resthaven Chapel & Mortuary
801 19th Street
West Des Moines, IA 50265
(515) 225-7225
Visitation
Friday, Sep. 6, 2019
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
McLarens Resthaven Chapel & Mortuary
801 19th Street
West Des Moines, IA 50265
View Map
Funeral service
Saturday, Sep. 7, 2019
10:00 AM
McLarens Resthaven Chapel & Mortuary
801 19th Street
West Des Moines, IA 50265
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for John Eich
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

John Steven Eich


1975 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
John Steven Eich Obituary
John Steven Eich

West Des Moines - John Steven Eich, 44, passed away August 31, 2019. Funeral services will be 10 a.m. Saturday, September 7, 2019 at McLaren's Chapel in West Des Moines with burial at Ankeny Memorial Gardens at a later date. Visitation will from 4 to 7 p.m. Friday at McLaren's.

John was born June 29, 1975 in Des Moines and graduated from Valley High School. He was a journeyman carpenter for the Local 106 in Des Moines.

John is survived by his wife, Jeni; children, Steven, Parker, and Hayden; mother, Doris (Jeff) Eich-Smouse; sisters, Stephanie Eich and Sara (Jason) Stevens; brother, Jordan Wheeler; and brother-in-law, Taylor Caldwell. He was preceded in death by his father, Steve; grandparents; and beloved friend, Cory Hart.

Memorials may be directed to the family for a future designation.
Published in Des Moines Register on Sept. 5, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of John's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now