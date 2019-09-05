|
John Steven Eich
West Des Moines - John Steven Eich, 44, passed away August 31, 2019. Funeral services will be 10 a.m. Saturday, September 7, 2019 at McLaren's Chapel in West Des Moines with burial at Ankeny Memorial Gardens at a later date. Visitation will from 4 to 7 p.m. Friday at McLaren's.
John was born June 29, 1975 in Des Moines and graduated from Valley High School. He was a journeyman carpenter for the Local 106 in Des Moines.
John is survived by his wife, Jeni; children, Steven, Parker, and Hayden; mother, Doris (Jeff) Eich-Smouse; sisters, Stephanie Eich and Sara (Jason) Stevens; brother, Jordan Wheeler; and brother-in-law, Taylor Caldwell. He was preceded in death by his father, Steve; grandparents; and beloved friend, Cory Hart.
Memorials may be directed to the family for a future designation.
Published in Des Moines Register on Sept. 5, 2019