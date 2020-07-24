1/1
John Steven Schmitz
1949 - 2020
John Steven Schmitz

Clive - John Schmitz lived a big life from May 24, 1949 Storm Lake Iowa, to July 22, 2020 Des Moines Iowa. An avid angler in is youth, and an excellent shot at misbehaving tin cans. Little-known to be an excellent tap dancer. Loving and supportive Husband of Lois for 48 years and 363 days; Father and biggest fan of children Katherine and Michael "Otto", who he spoiled and taught tough life lessons in equal measure, including the infamous Schmitz Swimming Test. Known as a Good Man by his in-laws and out-laws; and as a man whose relationship with God was ever present. He wanted the best for everyone he knew, and everyone he didn't know. He was an excellent builder and 'fixit' whizz, inspiring his son in woodworking and his daughter in the 'fixit' arts. Proud grandfather of Wolf, Jack and Lucy; and approving father-in-law to Keir and Kate.

He is preceded in death by parents Richard David and Marion Schmitz, brother Peter Schmitz, sister Katherine Kiesel. Survived by sister Gretchen Stock, sister-in law Jan Schmitz, and brother-in-law Joe Kiesel. A Funeral Mass will be on Tuesday July 28, 2020 at 10:00 am at St. Francis of Assisi, West Des Moines, Iowa.






Published in the Des Moines Register from Jul. 24 to Jul. 26, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
28
Funeral Mass
10:00 AM
St. Francis of Assisi
