|
|
John Sturdy
Fontanelle - Services for John Sturdy, 86, will be held on Saturday, Sept. 21, 2019, at 1:30 p.m. at the Fontanelle United Methodist Church. The family will greet friends on Friday evening at the Steen Funeral Home in Fontanelle from 5 p.m to 8 p.m. John William Sturdy was welcomed home by his parents William Brand and Mary Ann (Ewing) Sturdy and older sister Beverly Ann on March 4, 1933 at the family homestead in Adair County. He passed away at his home in Fontanelle, Iowa on Monday, September 16, 2019.
After serving the U.S. Air Force, John enlisted in the U.S. Army before retiring as a Sgt. Major. During his tenure with the U.S. Army Reserve John was awarded several trophies: firing in competition with the M-16 rifle and 45 caliber pistol.
John was preceded in death by his parents (William B. and Mary Ann), sister (Beverly Ann) and daughter B. Diane Sturdy (Alt).
He is survived by his three children, Michael John (Laura) Sturdy, Eva Marie (Jay) Sturdy-Hess and Mary Shannon (Mick) Sturdy-Martin. Five grandchildren: Michael, Paige (Clint) and JoHannah (Malachi) Martin; Will and Avery Sturdy and one great grandson Hayden (Goetz).
Online condolences may be left to the family at www.steenfunerals.com.
Published in Des Moines Register on Sept. 19, 2019