Kale Funeral Home
301 South Main
Osceola, IA 50213
(641) 342-2146
John Swaim


1949 - 2019
Osceola - John David Swaim, son of Orris (O.E.) Swaim & Junia (Alderman) Swaim Gardner was born January 26, 1949 in Ames. John passed from this life surrounded by family on Wednesday, July 10, 2019 at home in Osceola at 70.

John grew up in the Collins Maxwell area before moving with family to the Osceola area, he graduated from Clarke Community High School. John served in the Vietnam War in the U.S. Army. John eventually came to work for the U.S. Postal Service in Des Moines for 20 years before his retirement. John was united in marriage to Rhonda Marcella Jones on March 18, 1979 at Des Moines. John & Rhonda were married 40 years. John has lived in Des Moines and Mitchellville prior to them moving to a farm outside Osceola in 1992.

John leaves to cherish his memory: wife, Rhonda Swaim of Osceola; daughter, Michele (Donald) Billington of Osceola; daughter, Marcie Ford of Ankeny; son, David (Margaret) Swaim of Wiota; grandchildren, Guy Billington, Paige and Brody Ford, Joanna, Levi, and Elaina Swaim; sister, Esther (Jay) Hunt of Newton; as well as several nieces and nephews, other relatives and many friends.

Service details at www.kalefuneralhome.com
Published in Des Moines Register on July 14, 2019
