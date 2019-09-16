|
John T. "Jack" Matthews Jr.
Granger - John T. "Jack" Matthews Jr., 79, passed away on September 13, 2019 at Iowa Methodist Medical Center. He was born in Des Moines, on January 9, 1940, to John and Margaret (Coffman) Matthews Sr.
John married Carol Knudson on May 20, 1960 in Des Moines. He was the co- owner of Monarch Business Equipment in Cedar Rapids for 15 years, he later moved to Des Moines and was a sales manager for Koch Brothers until his retirement. John was a member of the Operative Lodge #308 A.F. and A.M., in Polk City.
John is survived by his wife of 59 years, Carol; son, John (Robin) Matthews III; grandchildren, Kayla (Kameron) McFall, John "Jake" Matthews IV, Kristina Walker and Katie (Colby) Despotovich; great granddaughters, Ashlyn, Brooklyn, Sofia, Nadia and Mila. He is preceded in death by his daughter, Kelly; sister, Margaret; half-brother, Walt and his parents.
Visitation will be held on Wednesday, September 18, 2019 4:00-6:00 p.m., at Hamilton's near Highland Memory Gardens, 121 NW 60th Ave. in Des Moines. There will be a Masonic Service held at 6:00 p.m., following the visitation. Funeral services will be held at 12:00 p.m., on Thursday, September 19, 2019 at the funeral home.
Memorial contributions may be directed to the Animal Rescue League of Iowa or Blank Children's Hospital.
Published in Des Moines Register on Sept. 16, 2019