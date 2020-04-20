|
John T. Nutt lll
W. Des Moines - John T. Nutt, III, 70, of WDM, passed away peacefully at his home Thursday, April 16, 2020. He succumbed to a brief health battle (not due to Covid-19). John was born to Margret (Hornaday) and Jack Nutt on May 19, 1949. He graduated from Roosevelt High School before going to the University of Wyoming. He ran cross country and was a big fan of trains, spending much of his time watching trains and model railroading. John was the owner of Contractors Rental Co. and his legacy will continue through his children. He is survived by his wife of 44 years Connie, daughter Ashley, son JT, brother Bill (Diane) and many nieces and nephews. John was known for his unique laugh and his generosity. Much of his retirement was spent with family and friends enjoying sports, trains, cars, and his pets. A private burial will be held at St. Ann's Catholic Church in Long Grove. A celebration of life will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers the family asks memorials be made to the ARL, Furry Friends, and Happy Tales. https://happytalesranchandrescue.wordpress.com/donate/
Published in Des Moines Register from Apr. 20 to Apr. 21, 2020