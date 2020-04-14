|
John Temme
Polk City - John (Jack) Raymond Temme, of Polk City IA passed away on Sunday, April 12, 2020 from complications of ALS at the age of 80.
Jack was born in St. Louis, MO. on July 25, 1939, the second of four boys in the family of Raymond and Frances (Degenhardt) Temme. He attended Seven Holy Founders Grade School and Christian Brother's College High School (CBC) in St. Louis. Attending college first at Creighton University in Omaha NE., then at St. Louis University where he received a B.S. in Business Administration, and went on to earn his Master's Degree in Educational Leadership from Eastern Michigan University.
In 1966 Jack married Gayle Moxley of St. Louis. They welcomed three children, Susan, John and Anne. In 2001 he married Leslie Howard, and was married until his death.
Jack was an enthusiastic volunteer in many civic activities as a member of the West Des Moines Chamber Board of Directors, The Iowa Adult Education Advisory Council, The West Des Moines American Freedom Train Committee Chairperson, Iowa State University Guest Lecturer, Leisure Services Department, Iowa 4-H Motivational and Conflict Resolution Training, Directors of Volunteers In Agencies (DOVIA), and the Greater Des Moines Volunteer Bureau Advisory Board Member.
Jack loved teaching and served as a teacher and coach at St. Margaret Junior High in St. Louis. He moved to West Des Moines, IA. in 1974 to become the first Director of Community Education for the West Des Moines School District where he developed and managed community programs and after school activities for all ages from preschoolers through senior citizens. In 1983 he went to work as a Sales Representative for Disciplined Growth Strategies (DGS) a mutual fund investment service, where he worked until his retirement.
Jack was a lifetime St. Louis Cardinals fan, he also greatly enjoyed the game of basketball where he was a high school standout at CBC and helped capture the state basketball championship in 1957. He also enjoyed the game of golf, which he played with many of his close friends, his son John, and was fortunate to be able to play with his grandchildren.
Jack is survived by his wife Leslie, his children Susan (Todd), John (Megan), Anne (Brian), Heather Bain; and his eight grandchildren, Jack and Charlie Temme, Sophia and Georgia Yialamas, Sam and Alex Robin, Boone and Remi Bain. He is also survived by his brothers, Robert, James (Carol), Paul (Carol) and many cousins, nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents and his sister-in-law Arlene Temme.
His body has been donated to The Des Moines University. Per Jack's wishes, no funeral services are planned. A celebration of life will be held at a later date once virus and travel restrictions are lifted. In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made to Assumption Catholic Church in Granger, IA.
Prayers are requested.
Published in Des Moines Register from Apr. 14 to Apr. 19, 2020