John Toigo
Des Moines - John Louis Toigo was born January 3, 1922 in Bucknell, Iowa the son of Guiseppe Giovani Toigo and Monica (Cappellin) Toigo.
As a young man, John joined the United States Navy during WWII. He served his country until he was honorably discharged in October of 1945. On August 18, 1945 John was united in marriage to Norma Jean Pyle. The couple made their home in Des Moines. John was a welder for Firestone for 38 prior to retirement.
In his spare time, John enjoyed gardening, hunting, fishing and bird watching. He enjoyed staying busy and keeping his mind sharp. He worked crossword puzzles, studied history and could recite family genealogy from memory. He always kept in touch with family and friends. He was a very patriotic person and had the opportunity to participate in an honor flight to Washington, DC. John cherished and was most proud of his family.
John passed away Thursday, May 28, 2020 at the Taylor House, in Des Moines, at the age of 98 years. He was preceded in death by his parents and siblings: Mary Marconi, Jack and Anthony Toigo, Annie Smith, Joe Toigo, Anita Slay and Jennie Landsperger.
Those left to honor John's memory include his daughters: Diane (Lee) Doidge and Cindy (John) McLeran both of Waukee; many grandchildren and other family members and friends.
A Graveside Funeral service for John Toigo, age 98 of Des Moines, will be held Wednesday, June 3, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. at the Graceland Cemetery, Knoxville, Iowa. Military Honors will be accorded. A public visitation will be held Tuesday, June 2 from 2:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m. at the Bybee & Davis Funeral Home. Memorials may be made to Taylor House of Des Moines. Online condolences and further service details may be found at www.BertrandFuneralHomes.com.
Des Moines - John Louis Toigo was born January 3, 1922 in Bucknell, Iowa the son of Guiseppe Giovani Toigo and Monica (Cappellin) Toigo.
As a young man, John joined the United States Navy during WWII. He served his country until he was honorably discharged in October of 1945. On August 18, 1945 John was united in marriage to Norma Jean Pyle. The couple made their home in Des Moines. John was a welder for Firestone for 38 prior to retirement.
In his spare time, John enjoyed gardening, hunting, fishing and bird watching. He enjoyed staying busy and keeping his mind sharp. He worked crossword puzzles, studied history and could recite family genealogy from memory. He always kept in touch with family and friends. He was a very patriotic person and had the opportunity to participate in an honor flight to Washington, DC. John cherished and was most proud of his family.
John passed away Thursday, May 28, 2020 at the Taylor House, in Des Moines, at the age of 98 years. He was preceded in death by his parents and siblings: Mary Marconi, Jack and Anthony Toigo, Annie Smith, Joe Toigo, Anita Slay and Jennie Landsperger.
Those left to honor John's memory include his daughters: Diane (Lee) Doidge and Cindy (John) McLeran both of Waukee; many grandchildren and other family members and friends.
A Graveside Funeral service for John Toigo, age 98 of Des Moines, will be held Wednesday, June 3, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. at the Graceland Cemetery, Knoxville, Iowa. Military Honors will be accorded. A public visitation will be held Tuesday, June 2 from 2:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m. at the Bybee & Davis Funeral Home. Memorials may be made to Taylor House of Des Moines. Online condolences and further service details may be found at www.BertrandFuneralHomes.com.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in the Des Moines Register from May 30 to May 31, 2020.