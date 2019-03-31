|
John V. Mozga
Des Moines - John Visvaldis Mozga was born on March 13, 1941 to Anton and Anna Mozga in Riga, Latvia. He passed away March 27, 2019 at home surrounded by his family.
He is survived by his wife, Jan Mozga; children, Julie (Tim) Lancial, Teri Sacco, Tony (Sue) Mozga, Betsy (Steve) Wheeler, and Eric Mozga; his grandchildren, Brandon Lancial, Emily Lancial, Michael Sacco, Jessica (Trevor) Finders, Brook (Alex) Stauffacher, Maria Wheeler, and Heidi Wheeler; and his great-grandchildren, Evelyn Bobbitt and Josie Finders.
Services will be held Tuesday, April 2 at Hamilton's on Westown Parkway at 2:00 p.m. with visitation one hour prior. Cremation will follow the service.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to the family in loving memory of John. Full obituary at www.HamiltonsFuneralHome.com.
Published in Des Moines Register on Mar. 31, 2019