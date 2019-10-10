Services
Celebration of Life
Sunday, Oct. 20, 2019
1:00 PM
Harkrader homestead
30999 R Ave.
View Map
John Vernon Harkrader


1936 - 2019
John Vernon Harkrader Obituary
John Vernon Harkrader

John Vernon Harkrader 83, left this life on Oct.9, 2019 in a cloud of dust At least that is how he would have liked to! John liked anything FAST which included horses, fast draw pistols, homing pigeons, cars, bicycles, motorcycles, speedboats, yachts, and women! John was born Mar.22, 1936 and lived most of his life on the Harkrader family homestead near Adel, IA. His grandchildren are the 5th generation to make it their home. John spent his career in the field of social work and mental health counseling. He went into private practice in 1978 when he did individual counseling and group coaching where he was able to help people make meaningful changes in their personal and business lives. John was proceeded in death by his parents Vernon and Edith Harkrader, his brother Albert, and daughter Heidi. He was survived by his wife of 50 years, Janet and 3 daughters. Abbey Harkrader (Sheber), Cindy (Myers) Mowrey, and Terry (Steinauer) Miller. Eight grandchildren: Daniel Myers, Beth (Myers) Holmberg, Tiffany (Steinauer) Tadlock, Christy (Steinauer) Lauterbach, Hunter Sheber, Sierra Sheber, Tess Broyles and Gatlon Broyles. Six great grandkids: Madison, Joanna, and Malachi Tadlock, Layne Lauterbach, Abby and Maddie Holmberg. Also survived by his brother Robert (Kathy) and sister in law Dorothy and a number of nieces and nephews. A Celebration of Life will be held in lieu of a service. Please join the family at the Harkrader homestead at 30999 R Ave. on Sunday Oct. 20 at 1pm.
Published in Des Moines Register from Oct. 10 to Oct. 14, 2019
