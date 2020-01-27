|
John Vernon Weiser, Jr.
Ankeny - John Vernon Weiser, Jr. died of cancer on January 24, 2020 at the age of 77 at Sunny View Nursing Home in Ankeny.
Survivors include his wife, Nancy; brother, Robert (Jeanie); nephew, Cory (Dusty); niece, Shawna; great-niece, Jayde, and other family members.
Funeral services will be held at 12:00 p.m. on Thursday, January 30, 2020, at Hamilton's near Highland Memory Gardens, 121 NW 60th Avenue in Des Moines with burial to follow at Highland Memory Gardens Cemetery. The family will receive visitors at the funeral home one hour prior to service time.
Memorial contributions may be directed to the family in loving memory of John.
Published in Des Moines Register from Jan. 27 to Jan. 28, 2020