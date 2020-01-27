Services
Hamilton's Funeral Home
121 NW 60th Avenue
Des Moines, IA 50313
(515) 289-2442
Visitation
Thursday, Jan. 30, 2020
11:00 AM - 12:00 PM
Hamilton's Funeral Home
121 NW 60th Avenue
Des Moines, IA 50313
View Map
Funeral service
Thursday, Jan. 30, 2020
12:00 PM
Hamilton's Funeral Home
121 NW 60th Avenue
Des Moines, IA 50313
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for John Weiser
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

John Vernon Weiser Jr.

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
John Vernon Weiser Jr. Obituary
John Vernon Weiser, Jr.

Ankeny - John Vernon Weiser, Jr. died of cancer on January 24, 2020 at the age of 77 at Sunny View Nursing Home in Ankeny.

Survivors include his wife, Nancy; brother, Robert (Jeanie); nephew, Cory (Dusty); niece, Shawna; great-niece, Jayde, and other family members.

Funeral services will be held at 12:00 p.m. on Thursday, January 30, 2020, at Hamilton's near Highland Memory Gardens, 121 NW 60th Avenue in Des Moines with burial to follow at Highland Memory Gardens Cemetery. The family will receive visitors at the funeral home one hour prior to service time.

Memorial contributions may be directed to the family in loving memory of John.

Online condolences may be expressed at www.HamiltonsFuneralHome.com.
Published in Des Moines Register from Jan. 27 to Jan. 28, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of John's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -