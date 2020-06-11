John W. Adamson
Pleasant Hill - John W. Adamson passed away peacefully on June 10th, 2020.
John was born July 18, 1940, the only child of Wilmer "Gus" Adamson and Florence (Marshall) Adamson in Des Moines, Iowa.
Growing up in Des Moines his family always celebrated his Swedish heritage, with lots of Swedish food and stubborn ways. He was baptized and confirmed from Grand View Lutheran Church and graduated from East High School.
John pursued a career as a State Farm Insurance Agent where he remained a loyal agent for 54 years.
He was most proud of his family and loved spending quality time with them. John hosted numerous whole family vacations that created lasting memories for everyone. John and Karen loved traveling and did so extensively.
He was also an avid outdoorsman with a special love for fishing and hunting which he shared with all of his children, grandchildren and great grandchildren. John was proud of the fact that he was the state skeet shooting champion in 1967 and 1973.
He was a member of the Masonic lodge for 50 years as well as the Za-Ga-Zig Shrine.
John is survived by his wife of 61 years, Karen (Schroeder) Adamson, his daughter Cynthia Coningsby (Stephen), son Todd Adamson (Melinda) and son Jeffery Adamson (Tracy) as well as 10 grandchildren and 9 great grandchildren.
He is preceded in death by his parents Wilmer and Florence (Marshall) Adamson.
Visitation will be Friday, June 12, 2020, with family greeting friends from 5:00 pm to 7:00 pm at Grandview Park Funeral Home, 3211 Hubbell Avenue, Des Moines, Iowa 50317. Attendees may park in the chapel parking lot and enter the funeral home to register, proceeding by stations spaced for social distancing, to greet family and exit by way of the south portico.
Funeral services are 10:30 am, Saturday, June 13, 2020 in the Grandview Chapel, with social distancing provided by rows. Burial will follow at Highland Memory Gardens Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to: Shriner's Hospitals for Children https://donate.lovetotherescue.org/give/119312/#!/donation/checkout? utm_source=shcmain&utm_medium=referral&utm_content=donatebutton&utm_campaign=shc&c_src=shc&c_src2=main
*John's funeral service will be live-streamed on Saturday, June 13, 2020, around 10:30 am from Grandview Park Funeral Home. A link will be shared shortly before 10:30 am at the top of his obituary on the Iles Funeral Homes website www.ilescares.com
Published in the Des Moines Register from Jun. 11 to Jun. 12, 2020.