John W. Belieu, Jr.
Des Moines, Iowa - John Wesley Belieu, Jr., 69, passed away at his home July 1, 2019.
The family will greet friends from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. Sunday, July 7, 2019 at Hamilton's Southtown Funeral Home, 5400 SW 9th Street. Funeral services will be held at 10 a.m. Monday, July 8, 2019 at the funeral home. John will be laid to rest with military honors at Ankeny Memorial Gardens Cemetery.
Published in Des Moines Register on July 6, 2019