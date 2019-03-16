|
|
John W. Essex
Des Moines - John W. Essex, 71, died Thursday March 14, 2019 at University Hospitals in Iowa City. John died from injuries sustained in a house fire last December. The family will receive friends 2-4 pm Sunday March 17th at Iles Westover Chapel. Funeral services will be 11 am Monday, March 18th at the funeral home. Burial will follow in Chapel Hill Gardens Cemetery.
John was born March 8, 1948 in Des Moines to John W. and Ella (Peterson) Essex. He was a graduate of Urbandale High School and worked for Heideman Drywall for over 30 years. He and his wife Kathy currently own and operate Mr. Bibbs on 6th Avenue.
Survivors include his wife Kathleen; son, John B. (Jill) Essex of Des Moines; grandchildren: John A. Essex of Des Moines, Jaye W. Essex of Tucson, AZ; sisters: Judy (Brian) Burgus of Des Moines, Marilyn Dickson of Des Moines. John was preceded in death by his parents; sister, Janet Lee and brother-in-law, Dallas Dickson.
Memorial contributions may be made to the family to be used to restore their home. Online condolences are welcome at www.IlesCares.com
Published in Des Moines Register on Mar. 16, 2019