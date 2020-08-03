1/1
John W. Maier
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share John's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
John W. Maier

Elkhart - John W. Maier, 74, died on July 31st, 2020 at Mercy Hospital in Des Moines, IA. He was born September 5th, 1945 in Pittsburgh, PA, the son of Walter Henry and Margaret Kathryn Elizabeth (Bryson) Maier.

The visitation is an outside event, rain or shine, from 5-7 pm Tuesday, August 4th at Palestine Church, 1375 Hwy 210, Huxley. The family is requiring guests to wear masks and to adhere to social distancing guidelines, which includes no physical contact.

The funeral service and interment will be a private family event. John's service will be live streamed on Wednesday at 10:00 am via the link in his obituary on Hamilton's website.

In lieu of flowers please send memorials to the Alzheimer's Association.

Condolences may be expressed at: www.HamiltonsFuneralHome.com.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in the Des Moines Register from Aug. 3 to Aug. 4, 2020.
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by the Des Moines Register

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved