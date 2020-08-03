John W. Maier
Elkhart - John W. Maier, 74, died on July 31st, 2020 at Mercy Hospital in Des Moines, IA. He was born September 5th, 1945 in Pittsburgh, PA, the son of Walter Henry and Margaret Kathryn Elizabeth (Bryson) Maier.
The visitation is an outside event, rain or shine, from 5-7 pm Tuesday, August 4th at Palestine Church, 1375 Hwy 210, Huxley. The family is requiring guests to wear masks and to adhere to social distancing guidelines, which includes no physical contact.
The funeral service and interment will be a private family event. John's service will be live streamed on Wednesday at 10:00 am via the link in his obituary on Hamilton's website.
In lieu of flowers please send memorials to the Alzheimer's Association
.
Condolences may be expressed at: www.HamiltonsFuneralHome.com
.