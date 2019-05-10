|
John W. Pattee
Clive, formerly of Cumming - John Warren Pattee, 69, passed away Wednesday, May 8, 2019, at home. A Celebration of Life will be held from 3 - 5 p.m. Saturday at Iles-Westover Chapel. Inurnment will be at the Iowa Veterans Cemetery near Van Meter at a later date.
John was born October 26, 1949, in Des Moines, Iowa, to Warren and Virginia (MacKinnon) Pattee and graduated from Urbandale High School in 1967, where he was a gifted athlete in several sports. He enlisted in the US Marine Corps in 1968 during the Vietnam War, during which time he had received a Purple Heart. He married Susan Scarff on July 15, 1983 and they made their home in Cumming where they raised their three children. John owned and operated Kiss My Grass Mowing for 35 years, retiring in 2016.
John was an avid Kansas City Chiefs fan and held season tickets for 28 years. He was also a Philadelphia Flyers fan and was able to attend several games throughout the country. John was instrumental in establishing the Urbandale Softball Association at Walker Johnson Park. He was inducted into the Urbandale Softball Hall of Fame in the late 80's. John truly enjoyed concerts, The Who and Pink Floyd were some of his favorites.
John is survived by his wife of 37 years, Susan, his children, Madelaine Pattee and Jordan Pattee, both of Clive and Jesse (Alissa) Pattee of Cumming; three grandchildren, Izzy Pattee, Penny Pattee, and Jocelyn Pattee; and three brothers, Jamie Pattee of Urbandale, Joel Pattee of Phoenix, AZ, and Jay (Evelins) Pattee of West Des Moines. He was preceded in death by his parents and his nephew, Ryan Crowder.
Contributions may be made to the or to the family for a memorial to be directed later. Online condolences will be welcomed at IlesCares.com.
Published in Des Moines Register on May 10, 2019