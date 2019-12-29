|
|
Pastor John W Quinn
Des Moines - Pastor John W. Quinn, 85, passed away December 25, 2019.
Funeral services for Pastor Quinn will be held at 11 am January 2, 2020 at Corinthian Baptist Church. Interment will follow at Glendale Cemetery.
Pastor Quinn will lie instate at Divine Temple COGIC from 12 noon to 6 pm on January 1, 2020. Tributes will be held from 4 pm to 6 pm on that date.
Pastor Quinn is survived by his wife of 66 years, Betty J. Quinn; his children, John Jr. (Denise) and Stephanie Townsell (Grant); 3 surviving sisters, Allene, Patty Joe and Zella;6 grandchildren; 19 great grandchildren; church family and a host of friends.
Published in Des Moines Register from Dec. 29 to Dec. 30, 2019