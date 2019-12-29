Services
Henderson's Highland Park Funeral Home
3500 Sixth Avenue
Des Moines, IA 50313
(515) 309-6550
Lying in State
Wednesday, Jan. 1, 2020
12:00 PM - 6:00 PM
Divine Temple COGIC
Memorial service
Wednesday, Jan. 1, 2020
4:00 PM - 6:00 PM
Divine Temple COGIC
Funeral service
Thursday, Jan. 2, 2020
11:00 AM
Corinthian Baptist Church
Pastor John W. Quinn Obituary
Pastor John W Quinn

Des Moines - Pastor John W. Quinn, 85, passed away December 25, 2019.

Funeral services for Pastor Quinn will be held at 11 am January 2, 2020 at Corinthian Baptist Church. Interment will follow at Glendale Cemetery.

Pastor Quinn will lie instate at Divine Temple COGIC from 12 noon to 6 pm on January 1, 2020. Tributes will be held from 4 pm to 6 pm on that date.

Pastor Quinn is survived by his wife of 66 years, Betty J. Quinn; his children, John Jr. (Denise) and Stephanie Townsell (Grant); 3 surviving sisters, Allene, Patty Joe and Zella;6 grandchildren; 19 great grandchildren; church family and a host of friends.
Published in Des Moines Register from Dec. 29 to Dec. 30, 2019
