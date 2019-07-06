|
John Wesley Belieu, Jr.
Des Moines - John Wesley Belieu, Jr., 69, passed away at his home July 1, 2019.
John was born July 3, 1949 in Des Moines to John Sr. and Mazie "Darlene" (Riggs) Belieu. He was a graduate of Lincoln High School and Central College. John was an officer in the United States Marine Corps. He retired from the Polk County Sherriff's Department where he served as a deputy for 22 years. John enjoyed spending time in his yard with his dog Bear and cookouts with his girls. He was an avid Chicago Bears fan.
John is survived by his daughters, Laura Beekmann, Jenny (Jeremy) Speck and Holly Belieu; grandchildren, Harper, Jayson, Collin, Cooper, Crew and "Sargent Carter"; sisters, Janet Charron, Debbie (Mark) Hampton and Barb (Steve) Arrasmith; and his longtime companion, Laura Taylor.
He was preceded in death by his parents.
The family will greet friends from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. Sunday, July 7, 2019 at Hamilton's Southtown Funeral Home, 5400 SW 9th Street. Funeral services will be held at 10 a.m. Monday, July 8, 2019 at the funeral home. John will be laid to rest with military honors at Ankeny Memorial Gardens Cemetery.
Memorial contributions may be directed to the family in loving memory of John.
Condolences may be expressed at www.HamiltonsFuneralHome.com.
Published in Des Moines Register from July 6 to July 7, 2019