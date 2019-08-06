|
John WIlliam Bell
Colfax - John William "Bill" Bell, age 85 of Colfax, passed away peacefully on Friday, August 2, 2019 at his home. A funeral Mass will be held on Wednesday, August 7, 2019 at 10:30 a.m. at Immaculate Conception Catholic Church in Colfax. Burial will take place at Greencastle Cemetery. Visitation will be held on Tuesday, August 6, 2019 from 5:00 - 8:00 p.m. at the church. There will be a vigil service beginning at 5:00 p.m. at the church. Memorials may be directed to Immaculate Conception Catholic Church or the Colfax Ambulance Association. Condolences may be left for the family at www.coburnfuneralhomes.com
Bill was born to Thomas Arthur and Helen (Beals) Bell on January 6, 1934. He graduated from Colfax High School in 1952. He enlisted in the United States Navy and served from 1956 - 1957 and was honorably discharged. He then returned to work at Maytag. Bill started his employment at the Maytag factory in 1954 until his retirement in 1991 after 36 ½ years. While working at the factory, he was also a farmer, raising cattle and crops. In 1959, he met the love of his life, Wanda Stier. They were married in 1960. They immediately started a family having four children in 3 ½ years. After retirement, he and Wanda enjoyed traveling and visiting relatives. He and Wanda both liked to play pool and would go out to many bars to have a beer and fun with their friend and he was known to everyone as "Pappy." He could always tell a good story and loved to share them with everyone. He never lacked for something to talk about. He would sit at his table putting puzzles together and watching the birds in the winter. He was lovingly married to Wanda for 49 years. He was very appreciative of the caring and support of his sister-in-law, Mary Ann Ward and nephew Erin. They invited him to Sunday dinners and holidays after the loss of Wanda.
Those left to honor his memory are his children, Karen McKee of Davenport, William Bell of Colfax, Robert Bell of Colfax, and Barb (Dwight) Birkenholtz of Colfax; his grandchildren, Emily McDonnell, Breia Bell, and Mallory Bell; and three great grandchildren, Tyler, Marisa and Mason McDonnell. Also surviving are his brother, James Bell of Des Moines, sister, Sharon (Jerry) Briles of Prairie City; his sisters-in-law, Mary Ann (The Late Jack) Ward of Colfax and Rosalie (Harold) Bissell of Waukee. Several nieces, ephews, great nieces, great nephews and great great nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents, wife, Wanda in 2009, his sister, Betty McClelland and sister-in-law, Mary Bell
Published in Des Moines Register on Aug. 6, 2019