John William (Bill) Drummond
Ankeny - John gained his hope to be with Jesus on October 7, 2020, at the age of 99. John was born in Jamesport, Missouri, son of Harry and Ocie Drummond in 1921.
John enlisted in the Horse Cavalry after Pearl Harbor and later transferred to the U.S. Army Air Corps. He was a happy man the day he was certified as a qualified heavy bomber pilot. John proudly served as a B-24 Liberator instructor pilot in Fort Worth, TX throughout WWII.
John met Doris White at a roller rink in Polk City, Iowa and they were united in marriage on May 24, 1942.
In 1971, he was appointed Superintendent of Buildings and Grounds at the Iowa state capitol where he was closely involved in its total restoration. John, retired in 1986 with a record of 15 years in that position, which far exceeded any former superintendent.
John is survived by his loving wife of 78 years, Doris; sons, Michael (Carolyn) Drummond and Jerry (Jan) Drummond; daughter, Roxanna (Gene) DeMoss; 6 grandchildren, 2 step-grandchildren, and 10 great-grandchildren. He is also survived by his sister, Helen Murphy of Ankeny.
He was preceded in death by his brothers, Lee, Charles, Leonard, Robert, and Marvin Drummond; father, Harry, and his mother, Ocie.
Funeral services will be held at 2 p.m. on Friday, October 16, 2020, at Hamilton's near Highland Memory Gardens, 121 NW 60th Ave. in Des Moines, with visitation held one hour prior to service time. A private graveside service will occur at Union Cemetery in Polk City.
In loving memory of John, memorial contributions may be directed to Hidden Acres Christian Center or Hope Ministries.
Condolences may be expressed at www.HamiltonsFuneralHome.com
