John William Frakes Jr.
Palm Springs, CA - John Frakes Jr. was born December 14, 1959 in Des Moines, Iowa, and passed away unexpectedly during the night, February 13, 2019, in Palm Springs California.
John graduated from Bondurant-Farrar High School in 1977. After high school John went on to study at Mankato State University and then later at Drake University where he studied German and received his Bachelor's Degree. Following a time studying language and literature at La Sorbonne in Paris, France, he earned his Master's Degree in French language and literature at Bowling Green University, Ohio. He also studied French literature and language at the Institut d'Études Françaises de Touraine.
His teaching career began with two years in Omaha, Nebraska. Following this he moved to the high desert in California to teach at Yucca Valley Unified School District as a French and German teacher and also serving for a time as World Language Department Chairperson where he worked 28 years until his passing.
John is survived by his husband and life partner, Joel Vander Woude, siblings Susan and Mike Ugulini, Jeffrey Frakes and Lura Shelby, brothers in law John and Cindy Vander Woude, Peter and June Vander Woude, sister in law Cathleen Sweetland, nephews and nieces Joshua and Mindy Frakes, Amy and Matthew Pals, Adam and Lauren Ugulini and Sara Vander Woude, great nieces Maya Frakes and Jasmine Frakes, great-great nephew Matthew Hooper. He is preceded in death by his parents Donna Frakes and John Frakes.
During John's time living in 29 Palms and Palm Springs he developed many, if not hundreds of friends, some who have moved far away but John always kept friends close even at a distance. His infectious smile, sense of humor, inquisitiveness and ultimately his concern for people around him endeared him to many during his life. His true love was, of course, teaching. He adored his students and was an amazing teacher and pillar of his school community. He relished hearing from students after high school as they moved on to learn more and develop independent lives of their own, some even moving to other countries to learn more language, just as he had.
Gatherings in celebration of John's life are being planned in Palm Springs this winter and in Bondurant, Iowa, later this year.
Memorial contributions can be directed to Drake University in Des Moines, Iowa or the Luci Curci Cancer Center in Rancho Mirage, CA or to the in memory of John.
Published in Des Moines Register from Feb. 23 to Feb. 24, 2019