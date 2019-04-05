|
|
Reverend John William Hill III
Des Moines - Rev. John W. Hill III passed away 3/27/19 at his home in Arlington, WA. John, the son of John and Juanita Hill, sister to Nita Mae (Hill) Brower was born on 4/23/37. There will be a memorial celebration to honor John on 4/8/19, 11:30am at Union Park United Methodist Church (lunch following) at E. 12th & Guthrie Ave, Des Moines, Iowa. Memorials may be sent in care of First Baptist Church of Arlington, WA.
Published in Des Moines Register on Apr. 5, 2019