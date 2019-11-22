|
John William McClain
Des Moines - John William McClain, 77, passed away Monday, November 18, 2019, in Des Moines, IA, surrounded by his family. A Celebration of Life will be held in the new year.
John was born October 23, 1942, in Des Moines, Iowa, to Arden and Doris (Oshel) McClain. He was married to Susan Hamborg for 25 years.
John worked as a Sr. Vice President of Investments for Morgan Stanley for 42 years, retiring in 2007.
John is survived by his children, daughter, Molly (Randy) Grudzinski of Barrington, IL; son, John K. (Wendy) McClain of Lafayette, CA; brother, James (Jere) McClain of SC; mother of his children, Susan Norton of Barrington, IL; four grandchildren, Sarah McClain, Annie McClain, Alexandra Grudzinski, and Will Grudzinski.
