Resources
More Obituaries for John McClain
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

John William McClain

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
John William McClain Obituary
John William McClain

Des Moines - John William McClain, 77, passed away Monday, November 18, 2019, in Des Moines, IA, surrounded by his family. A Celebration of Life will be held in the new year.

John was born October 23, 1942, in Des Moines, Iowa, to Arden and Doris (Oshel) McClain. He was married to Susan Hamborg for 25 years.

John worked as a Sr. Vice President of Investments for Morgan Stanley for 42 years, retiring in 2007.

John is survived by his children, daughter, Molly (Randy) Grudzinski of Barrington, IL; son, John K. (Wendy) McClain of Lafayette, CA; brother, James (Jere) McClain of SC; mother of his children, Susan Norton of Barrington, IL; four grandchildren, Sarah McClain, Annie McClain, Alexandra Grudzinski, and Will Grudzinski.
Published in Des Moines Register from Nov. 22 to Nov. 24, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of John's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -