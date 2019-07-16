|
|
Joleen Ann (Hummel) Chiodo
Des Moines - Joleen Ann (Hummel) Chiodo, 61, died Thursday, July 11, 2019 at Mercy Hospice in Johnston. Memorial Services will be 10 am Wednesday, July 17th at St. Anthony Catholic Church (15 Indianola Road) Des Moines. A gathering will follow at the American Legion Hall (1813 SE 1st Street). Her full obituary can be seen on the Des Moines Cremation website. Memorial contributions may be made to Animal Lifeline of Iowa.
Published in Des Moines Register on July 16, 2019