Jolene Baker
Winterset - Jolene Baker, 62, of Winterset, passed away August 29, 2019 at her home.
A memorial graveside service will be held 6:00 PM on Wednesday at the Peru Cemetery. Memorials can be directed to her family for a future designation. Online condolences can be left at www.caldwellparish.com
Jolene Ann (Pettit) Baker was born on December 13, 1956 in Winterset, IA to Sam and Dorothy Pettit. Jolene was united in marriage to Bob Baker on August 11, 1973.
Jolene was employed and retired from Farm Bureau Insurance in Des Moines. She enjoyed collecting antiques, shopping, spending time with friends and family and music.
Left to honor her memory is her husband, Bob Baker; son, Chad (Laura) Baker; mother, Dorothy Pettit; brothers, Chris (Paulette) Pettit and Jeff Pettit; and three grandchildren, Casey, Chase and Annabelle.
She was preceded in death by her father, Sam Pettit, and nephew, Casey Marean.
Published in Des Moines Register on Sept. 4, 2019