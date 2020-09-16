1/1
Jon Oxenford
1948 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Jon's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Jon Oxenford

Ankeny - Jon Paul Oxenford, 72, of Ankeny, entered into eternal life after a courageous battle with brain cancer on September 14, 2020 at the MercyOne Hospice House in Johnston. Celebration of Life Service will be held at 11am on Friday, September 18th at Ankeny First United Methodist Church (206 SW Walnut St). Family will greet friends during a visitation being held 1 hour prior to the service and burial will immediately follow at Ankeny Memorial Gardens.

Jon was born on July 24, 1948, the fourth son of Mabel (Salander) and Robert Oxenford in Scranton, Iowa. He grew up surrounded by family in Scranton. Jon graduated from Scranton High School in 1967 and went on to receive his undergraduate and post-graduate degrees from Iowa State University. He received his Bachelor's in Education and Master's in Counseling from ISU. While attending ISU he met the love of his life, Linda June Pratt. They were married in Ames on August 6, 1972.

He spent 17 years in the US Army Reserves starting as Platoon Leader and then Commander of the 404th Company out of Waterloo and ended his career at Fort Des Moines with the 394 Ordinance Battalion achieving the rank of Major. He taught Industrial Arts at Maxwell High School and was the School Counselor/Assistant Principal at Waverly Junior High before starting his career with Ozark National Life. He was an independent insurance agent for 41 years. Jon enjoyed spending time at the Oxenford Lake House in Annandale, MN, traveling, flying his airplane, finding the next good deal and spending time with his grandkids.

Jon is survived by Linda, his wife of 48 years; daughter, Jennie (Matt) Wildman; son, Robert (Jamie) Oxenford; and grandchildren, Hayden, Hunter, Haylie, and Harper Wildman. Also surviving Jon are his brothers, Charles Oxenford, Richard (Jana) Oxenford, and James (Lynn) Oxenford; sister-in-law, Marcia (Jeffrey) Thompson; mother-in-law, Rachel Pratt; and cherished nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents, Robert and Mabel Oxenford; father-in-law, Lawrence Pratt; and sister-in-law, Patricia Oxenford.

Online at www.MemorialServicesOfIowa.com






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in the Des Moines Register from Sep. 16 to Sep. 20, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
18
Visitation
10:00 - 11:00 AM
Ankeny First United Methodist Church
Send Flowers
SEP
18
Service
11:00 AM
Ankeny First United Methodist Church
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Memorial Services of Iowa
4208 North Ankeny Blvd.
Ankeny, IA 50023
515-964-0592
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Memorial Services of Iowa

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

View Printed Guest Book
10 entries
September 16, 2020
Jon was a great guy ! I've known Jon for several years, but I knew his mother and dad as my first teaching job was in Scranton.Great people to know !

Memories are to cherish everyday til we all meet again! Sending prayers and comfort !
Sue Meyer
Friend
September 16, 2020
John will be missed. He was a great friend to us all and an inspirational leader for our sons during his time with all of us in BSA Troop 88.

John was there for all of us and we had great times camping and especially during our Colorado White Water and 14000 ft. mountain trecks .
Mick and Bonnie BARRY
Friend
September 16, 2020
what a awesome funny Always very Helpful guy Truly enjoyed the time we spend with him
Cathy Kruse
Friend
September 16, 2020
Our deepest symphty Will be missed
Ken & Karen Richardson
Friend
September 15, 2020
We are so very sorry for your loss! Jon was a great guy, Mike
& I enjoyed his sense of humor! He was a happy go lucky guy, we will miss him! You're in our thoughts and prayers. Our deepest sympathy!
Michael & Barbara Aubrey
Neighbor
September 15, 2020
I am so sorry Linda, that I will be unable to attend Jon's service on Friday. (Jury duty - ugh!) I truly wanted to hug you (in spite of COVID) and let you know how much you and Jon have meant to me and Duke through the years. Jon was such a good friend, a true gentleman, a Renaissance man, a source of fun, and a terrific host. I will miss him - but look forward to seeing what he's gotten up to in heaven while waiting for the rest of us. Much love - Lisa
Lisa Van Allen - Dierks
Friend
September 15, 2020
Sending a prayer to Linda and children. Jon was a great man and will be so dearly missed.
Dena Oxenford Bardole
Family
September 15, 2020
A genuinely nice guy. Good memories of when our girls were in high school together. Condolences to Linda and the family.
Reka Hinshaw
Family Friend
September 15, 2020
Linda,
Your Waverly friends are thinking of you with sympathy and fond memories.
Barb (Dewey) Bridges
Friend
September 15, 2020
Linda, I am so very sorry to hear of John's passing. Hugs and prayers to you as you move forward with all the overwhelming tasks! May your memories keep you surrounded by the love you shared. My heart aches for you sweetie. Sending virtual hugs!
Jan Berry-Simpson
Friend
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved