Jon Oxenford
Ankeny - Jon Paul Oxenford, 72, of Ankeny, entered into eternal life after a courageous battle with brain cancer on September 14, 2020 at the MercyOne Hospice House in Johnston. Celebration of Life Service will be held at 11am on Friday, September 18th at Ankeny First United Methodist Church (206 SW Walnut St). Family will greet friends during a visitation being held 1 hour prior to the service and burial will immediately follow at Ankeny Memorial Gardens.
Jon was born on July 24, 1948, the fourth son of Mabel (Salander) and Robert Oxenford in Scranton, Iowa. He grew up surrounded by family in Scranton. Jon graduated from Scranton High School in 1967 and went on to receive his undergraduate and post-graduate degrees from Iowa State University. He received his Bachelor's in Education and Master's in Counseling from ISU. While attending ISU he met the love of his life, Linda June Pratt. They were married in Ames on August 6, 1972.
He spent 17 years in the US Army Reserves starting as Platoon Leader and then Commander of the 404th Company out of Waterloo and ended his career at Fort Des Moines with the 394 Ordinance Battalion achieving the rank of Major. He taught Industrial Arts at Maxwell High School and was the School Counselor/Assistant Principal at Waverly Junior High before starting his career with Ozark National Life. He was an independent insurance agent for 41 years. Jon enjoyed spending time at the Oxenford Lake House in Annandale, MN, traveling, flying his airplane, finding the next good deal and spending time with his grandkids.
Jon is survived by Linda, his wife of 48 years; daughter, Jennie (Matt) Wildman; son, Robert (Jamie) Oxenford; and grandchildren, Hayden, Hunter, Haylie, and Harper Wildman. Also surviving Jon are his brothers, Charles Oxenford, Richard (Jana) Oxenford, and James (Lynn) Oxenford; sister-in-law, Marcia (Jeffrey) Thompson; mother-in-law, Rachel Pratt; and cherished nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents, Robert and Mabel Oxenford; father-in-law, Lawrence Pratt; and sister-in-law, Patricia Oxenford.
