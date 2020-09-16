I am so sorry Linda, that I will be unable to attend Jon's service on Friday. (Jury duty - ugh!) I truly wanted to hug you (in spite of COVID) and let you know how much you and Jon have meant to me and Duke through the years. Jon was such a good friend, a true gentleman, a Renaissance man, a source of fun, and a terrific host. I will miss him - but look forward to seeing what he's gotten up to in heaven while waiting for the rest of us. Much love - Lisa

Lisa Van Allen - Dierks

Friend