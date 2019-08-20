Services
Memorial Services of Iowa
4208 North Ankeny Blvd.
Ankeny, IA 50023
515-964-0592
Visitation
Thursday, Aug. 22, 2019
2:00 PM - 3:00 PM
Ankeny Memorial Gardens
Celebration of Life
Thursday, Aug. 22, 2019
3:00 PM
Ankeny Memorial Gardens
Resources
Jon Ramsey


1930 - 2019
Jon Ramsey Obituary
Jon Ramsey

Ankeny - Jon Wylie Ramsey, 89 of Ankeny, Iowa passed away on Friday, August 16, 2019. A Celebration of Life service will be held at 3:00pm on Thursday, August 22, 2019 at Ankeny Memorial Gardens. A visitation with the family will be at 2:00pm until the time of the service. Everyone is welcome to join the family for a light meal at VFW 9662 in Des Moines following the ceremony.

Jon was born on February 10, 1930 in Marshalltown, Iowa to Frank and Harriette (Wylie) Ramsey. He was a member of IBEW Local 347 as a journeyman electrician and a Navy Korean War veteran.

He is survived by his children, Mike (Mary) Ramsey, Sheri Ramsey, Mark (Joanne) Ramsey, Tonya (Peter) Salvucci, Torie Holden, 14 grandchildren and 18 great grandchildren.

In lieu of flowers, memorials can be directed to VFW Post 9662, Des Moines, Iowa.

For full obituary and expressions of sympathy please visit: www.MemorialServicesOfIowa.com.
Published in Des Moines Register on Aug. 20, 2019
