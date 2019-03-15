|
Jon Stafford
Des Moines - Jon Paul Stafford, 64, passed away Wednesday, March 13, 2019 at Methodist Medical Center in Des Moines.
Jon was born in Webster City on November 4, 1954, son of Cameron & Peggy (Zwanziger) Stafford. He was raised on the family farm and graduated from North East Hamilton High School in Blairsburg. Early in life, Jon displayed an interest in art, which he later studied at DMACC in Ankeny. Jon was a magnetic, rockin' lead singer in bands spanning the decades from high school to the present. He and wife, Nancy, met while working on a production of Godspell and were later married in Des Moines. Jon enjoyed his work at Rieman Music for a quarter of a century. Over the years he freely shared his musical gifts in various local churches. Jon will be inducted into the Iowa Rock & Roll Hall of Fame this coming Labor Day weekend. Jon deeply loved his family and always relished reunions at the farm near Blairsburg. Jon loved people and they loved him back.
Jon was preceded in death by his parents. His memory is cherished by his wife, Nan; four siblings, Bobbi Marsh of Lake Worth, FL, Jim Stafford, Mary Jo (Keith) Reeves, all of Blairsburg, and Elisabeth (Paul) Lane of Loveland, CO; and many nieces, nephews, in-laws, and friends.
A memorial gathering will be held at the Blairsburg United Church of Christ Sunday, March 17 from 2 to 4 pm with a memorial service Monday, March 18 at 10:30 am also at the church. Plans for a Celebration of Life in Des Moines are pending. Memorials may be directed to the family.
Published in Des Moines Register from Mar. 15 to Mar. 17, 2019