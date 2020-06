Jonathan MosesAmes - Jonathan E. Moses, age 57, passed away at Mary Greeley Medical Center on Tuesday, June 23, 2020. A visitation will be at 9:30 a.m., Saturday, June 27, 2020 with a funeral service to follow at 10:30 a.m. at Crossroads Baptist Church, 57011 U.S. HWY 30 (East of I-35), Ames, IA.Jonathan Edward Moses was born on May 28, 1963 in Ames, IA to Edward and Hazel (DeVoll) Moses. He graduated from Ballard High School in 1982 and was a 1989 graduate of Faith Baptist Bible College, earning his degree to become a youth pastor.Jonathan has been a resident of the Accura Healthcare Center for the last 5 years and became the "Farkle King" of the Accura community.He is survived by his father, Edward Moses of Knoxville; siblings, Edward Moses III of Ames, Angeleen (John) Geddes of Osceola, Susan (Steven) Daniels of Story City and Mallika (Alan) Freeman of St. Charles, MO; nieces and nephew, Caleb Geddes, Emily Geddes, Emma Freeman and Rachel Freeman.Jonathan was preceded in death by his mother, Hazel Moses, and a baby brother.Memorials may be left to the discretion of family.Online condolences may be sent to www.grandonfuneralandcremationcare.com