Jonathan Moses
1963 - 2020
Jonathan Moses

Ames - Jonathan E. Moses, age 57, passed away at Mary Greeley Medical Center on Tuesday, June 23, 2020. A visitation will be at 9:30 a.m., Saturday, June 27, 2020 with a funeral service to follow at 10:30 a.m. at Crossroads Baptist Church, 57011 U.S. HWY 30 (East of I-35), Ames, IA.

Jonathan Edward Moses was born on May 28, 1963 in Ames, IA to Edward and Hazel (DeVoll) Moses. He graduated from Ballard High School in 1982 and was a 1989 graduate of Faith Baptist Bible College, earning his degree to become a youth pastor.

Jonathan has been a resident of the Accura Healthcare Center for the last 5 years and became the "Farkle King" of the Accura community.

He is survived by his father, Edward Moses of Knoxville; siblings, Edward Moses III of Ames, Angeleen (John) Geddes of Osceola, Susan (Steven) Daniels of Story City and Mallika (Alan) Freeman of St. Charles, MO; nieces and nephew, Caleb Geddes, Emily Geddes, Emma Freeman and Rachel Freeman.

Jonathan was preceded in death by his mother, Hazel Moses, and a baby brother.

Memorials may be left to the discretion of family.

Online condolences may be sent to www.grandonfuneralandcremationcare.com




Published in the Des Moines Register from Jun. 24 to Jun. 25, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
27
Visitation
09:30 AM
Crossroads Baptist Church
JUN
27
Funeral service
10:30 AM
Crossroads Baptist Church
