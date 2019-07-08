|
Jonathan Pingel
West Des Moines - Jonathan Joseph Pingel, 26, of West Des Moines passed away on July 3, 2019 at Iowa Methodist Medical Center.
Jonathan was born October 2, 1992 in Cedar Rapids, Iowa. In 1993, Jonathan and his family moved to San Antonio, Texas where he loved the warm weather. Then in 1997, Jonathan's family returned to the Midwest and he spent the rest of his life in Iowa. He attended schools in Des Moines, Adel and graduated from Earlham High School in 2011. During this time, he suffered the loss of his mother, Charlotte. Following graduation, he attended DMACC and was enrolled in their Culinary Arts program.
Jonathan loved to read, exercise and spent time with his large extended family and friends.
Jonathan is survived by his father, Louis Pingel and friend Jun Zhu of West Des Moines and his brother, Sean Faris of Minneapolis, Minnesota. Jonathan is also survived by numerous aunts, uncles and cousins that loved him dearly. He was preceded in death by his mother, Charlotte Pingel and grandparents, Harry and Mary Agnew and Clarence and Charlotte Pingel.
A memorial service to celebrate Jonathan's life will be held at a later date.
Published in Des Moines Register on July 8, 2019