Jonathon Michael Dooley-Winn
Des Moines - Jon M. Dooley-Winn passed away after a courageous, well fought battle against leukemia. He was born on August 14, 2005, in St. Joseph, MO to Amanda and Michael Dooley.
Jon's colorful spirit was accepting and loving of everyone no matter what. He loved playing Legos and listening to music by Mercy Me. His greatest joy each year was attending Camp Heart Connection Oncology Camp where he made many lasting friendships. Jon was a ray of love and positivity even on the darkest days.
Jon is survived by his mom, Christina Edmonston; brother, Jeremiah; sisters, Mikayla, Alyssa, and Leah; aunts, Kathy Kritchard and Amber Dooley; godmother, Rhonda Stoker; great aunt and uncle, Donna and Tim Hoskinson; as well as other loving family and countless friends. He was preceded in death by his great-grandma, Joanne Woodard and grandpa, Mike Winn.
The family will receive visitors from 4-8 p.m. on Friday, April 17, 2020, at Hamilton's near Highland Memory Gardens, 121 NW 60th Ave. in Des Moines. We kindly ask you to be mindful of your time greeting the family as we must work within the Covid-19 restrictions.
Memorial contributions may be directed to Camp Heart Connection Oncology Camp family in loving memory of Jon.
Friends and family will gather at a later date to celebrate his life. We encourage friends to share their sympathies with Jon's family using Hamilton's online condolences at www.HamiltonsFuneralHome.com.
Published in Des Moines Register from Apr. 14 to Apr. 15, 2020