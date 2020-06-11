Jonathon Michael Dooley-Winn
Des Moines - Jon M. Dooley-Winn passed away after a courageous, well fought battle against leukemia. A memorial service will be held at 2:00 pm on Saturday, June 27, 2020 at Hamilton's near Highland Memory Garden, 121 NW 60th Ave., Des Moines. Condolences and full obituary at www.HamiltonsFuneralHome.com
Published in the Des Moines Register from Jun. 11 to Jun. 14, 2020.