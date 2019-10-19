Services
Hamilton’s Funeral Home
605 Lyon Street
Des Moines, IA 50309
515-243-5221
Visitation
Monday, Oct. 21, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Hamilton’s Funeral Home
605 Lyon Street
Des Moines, IA 50309
Funeral service
Tuesday, Oct. 22, 2019
10:00 AM
Glory Baptist Church
5975 SE 46th Street
Carlisle, IA
JoNita Ann Fisher


1938 - 2019
JoNita Ann Fisher Obituary
JoNita Ann Fisher

West Des Moines - JoNita Ann "Jete" Fisher, age 81, passed away peacefully on Thursday, October 17, 2019.

Jete was born August 13, 1938 in Des Moines, Iowa to John and VaNita (Cloud) Rizer. She was a proud East High Scarlet. Jete was a school bus driver for 32 years for the West Des Moines Public School District. She always had a big bag full of snacks and crochet items. Jete was a member of Glory Baptist Church. She loved Jesus Christ and her church family. Her signature color was purple and loved anything in that color. She enjoyed her yard and doing yardwork. She was a supporter of the Valley Tigers and loved going to the Iowa State Fair to people watch.

Jete is survived by her husband of 17 years, Jim Fisher; her children, Scott (Sandy) Rogers, Steve (Jill) Rogers, Brad Rogers, Susan Rogers; five grandchildren; five great-grandchildren; stepson, Steve (Jen) Fisher; one step-grandson; and her sister, Judy (Bob) Wise. She was preceded in death by her parents, John and VaNita Rizer and her step-son, Scott Fisher.

Visitation will be held from 6:00 to 8:00 p.m. Monday, October 21, 2019 at Hamilton's Funeral Home, 605 Lyon Street, Des Moines. Funeral service will be 10:00 a.m. Tuesday, October 22, 2019 at Glory Baptist Church, 5975 SE 46th Street, Carlisle, followed by burial at Laurel Hill Cemetery, Des Moines.

Memorial contributions may be directed to Glory Baptist Church in loving memory of Jete. Condolences may be expressed at www.HamiltonsFuneralHome.com.
Published in Des Moines Register from Oct. 19 to Oct. 21, 2019
