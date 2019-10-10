|
Jonnie Costanzo
Des Moines - Jonnie Marie Costanzo (Shepherd) passed away October 6, 2019. She was born an identical twin on August 19th, 1963 to George and Donna Shepherd. She was a lifetime resident of the Southside of Des Moines, where she graduated from Lincoln High School in 1981.
Jonnie was a devoted daughter, mother and wife. She was married to her school sweetheart Bill Costanzo for over 36 years. Jonnie loved and adored her two children Randy and Stephanie and everything that came along with motherhood. Becoming a grandma made Jonnie the proudest, she loved spending time with her three grandchildren Reid, Aubrey and June. Jonnie always looked forward to baking with her granddaughter in their coordinating aprons.
She was employed by the Polk County Treasures Office for 15 years, before retiring in 2014. Jonnie had a huge passion for music and loved going to concerts. Jonnie's favorite band of all time was Reo Speedwagon, who she rocked with live in concert over 35 times.
She always looked forward to taking vacations with some of her favorite destinations being Jamaica, California, Chicago and Memphis. On her first trip to Memphis she picked up a souvenir necklace with the famous "TCB" logo on it, that stands for "Taking care of business in a flash". This describes Jonnie best, what needed to be done got done before all else whether at work or with family and friends. Her favorite vacation was to Jamaica when she got her first glimpse of the ocean and the palm trees that she loved.
Jonnie's genuine heart always showed by making parties and celebrations extra special by going all out. She will be most remembered for her ability to make everyone feel special, her positive attitude, outlook on life and sense of humor and wit.
She is survived by her husband, two children; three grandchildren; her parents; sister, Jamie Sowder; brother, Craig Shepherd and seven nieces and nephews.
A graveside service will be held 3pm Saturday, October 12th at Sunset Memorial Gardens Cemetery- 7601 Fleur Drive.
Published in Des Moines Register from Oct. 10 to Oct. 11, 2019