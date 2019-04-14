Services
O'Leary Funeral Service & Cremation Services
1020 Main Street
Norwalk, IA 50211
515-981-0700
Visitation
Saturday, Apr. 20, 2019
9:30 AM - 10:30 AM
New Hope Assembly of God of Church
Urbandale, IA
View Map
Celebration of Life
Saturday, Apr. 20, 2019
10:30 AM
New Hope Assembly of God of Church
Urbandale, IA
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Jordan Spain
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Jordan Spain


1992 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Jordan Spain Obituary
Jordan Spain

Norwalk - Jordan Taylor Spain, age 27, of Norwalk (formerly Polk City), died Thursday, April 11, 2019. Jordan was a musician; playing the guitar, drums and piano. He loved the outdoors; fishing, hiking, snowboarding and was a friend to everyone he met including animals.

He is survived by his parents, Patrick and Carrie (Huff) Spain of Norwalk and his brother Joshua (Margeaux) Spain of West Des Moines; grandmothers, JoAn VanBalen and Joan (Terry) Voshell; and a host of other relatives.

A visitation will begin at 9:30 a.m. with Celebration of Life Services at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, April 20th at the New Hope Assembly of God of Church in Urbandale, a luncheon and reception will follow.

In lieu of flowers memorials to Bethel or Joppa Outreach Missions will be accepted. For a memorial information, condolences and directions visit www.olearyfunerals.com or call (515) 981-0700.
Published in Des Moines Register on Apr. 14, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now