Jordan Spain
Norwalk - Jordan Taylor Spain, age 27, of Norwalk (formerly Polk City), died Thursday, April 11, 2019. Jordan was a musician; playing the guitar, drums and piano. He loved the outdoors; fishing, hiking, snowboarding and was a friend to everyone he met including animals.
He is survived by his parents, Patrick and Carrie (Huff) Spain of Norwalk and his brother Joshua (Margeaux) Spain of West Des Moines; grandmothers, JoAn VanBalen and Joan (Terry) Voshell; and a host of other relatives.
A visitation will begin at 9:30 a.m. with Celebration of Life Services at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, April 20th at the New Hope Assembly of God of Church in Urbandale, a luncheon and reception will follow.
In lieu of flowers memorials to Bethel or Joppa Outreach Missions will be accepted. For a memorial information, condolences and directions visit www.olearyfunerals.com or call (515) 981-0700.
Published in Des Moines Register on Apr. 14, 2019