Visitation
Thursday, Sep. 5, 2019
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
St. Joseph Catholic Church
Winterset, IA
Rosary
Thursday, Sep. 5, 2019
7:00 PM
St. Joseph Catholic Church
Winterset, IA
Mass of Christian Burial
Friday, Sep. 6, 2019
10:30 AM
St. Joseph Catholic Church
Winterset, IA
Burial
Friday, Sep. 6, 2019
1:30 PM
Hopeville Cemetery
Clarke County, IA
Joseph A. Hays


1940 - 2019
Joseph A. Hays Obituary
Joseph A. Hays

Truro - Joe Hays, 78, died August 31, 2019 at his home surrounded by family. Special thanks to St. Croix Hospice and Dr. Dixie Harms.

Visitation will be 5 to 7 p.m., Thursday, September 5 at St. Joseph Catholic Church in Winterset. A Rosary will begin at 7 p.m. A Mass of Christian Burial will be 10:30 a.m., Friday, September 6 at the church. Burial will be 1:30 p.m. at the Hopeville Cemetery, Clarke County, Iowa. Memorials may be directed the AMVETS and the Special Olympics.

Left to cherish his memory are his wife, Ann Hays of Truro; children, Mark Hays of Chula Vista, CA, Theresa (Andy) Conner of Cumming, and Ronda Jo (Jeff) Summers of Aurora, CO; grandsons, Chad Hays, Jason (Sarai) Hays, Devan Hays, Alex Summers, Joseph Summers, and John Summers; great-grandson/son, Damion Hays; siblings, Marie (Jim) Burke, John (Carrie) Hays, Lee Hays, Alan (Mary) Hays, David Hays, Gerry Gilbert.

He was preceded in death by his parents; son, Paul; sister-in-law, Janie Hays; brother-in-law, Roger Gilbert; and daughter-in-law, Stacey Jean Hays.
Published in Des Moines Register on Sept. 4, 2019
