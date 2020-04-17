Resources
Grimes - Joseph A. Oertli was born October 5, 1933. He lived in Milwaukee until the age of 12. He graduated from Creighton Prep in Omaha, and St. Paul's Seminary in St. Paul, MN. In Nebraska and Missouri, he served as Director of Pastoral Care, Family Counselor, and Substance Abuse Counselor. In Iowa, Joe was the Director of treatment centers in Onawa, Harlan, and Denison. In Des Moines, he was a Substance Abuse Counselor at IUAP and MCAT, on the Iowa Board for Substance Abuse Counselors, and a Counselor in the Newton Correctional Facility. Joe was a past president on the Northwest Optimist Club in Des Moines, a life member of Optimist International, and active in their youth programs. Joe was a member of Holy Trinity Church and the Knights of Columbus. Joe enjoyed volunteering in his retirement years. For several years he was a volunteer at the Iowa Gold Star Military Museum and the Family Readiness Program of BTroop 1-113 CAV.

Joe passed away peacefully on Thursday, April 16, 2020 at Kenny Brook Village in Grimes, Iowa at the age of 86. Joe was preceded in death by his parents. He is survived by his loving wife Laverne and son Thomas (Anna), and two grandchildren. Full obituary may be viewed at www.HamiltonsFuneralHome.com.
Published in Des Moines Register from Apr. 17 to Apr. 19, 2020
