Joseph Alan Countryman
Des Moines - Joseph Alan Countryman, 45, of Des Moines died November 28, 2019, after a noble battle with metastatic colon cancer. He was born in Des Moines, Iowa. The youngest son of Phillip and Norma (Hickenbottom) Countryman. He graduated from Roosevelt High School in 1993. He obtained a BA in accounting from AIB graduating on the Presidents list with honors. Joe worked in the funding department of Wells Fargo Equipment Finance.
In 2002 he was married to Mia Visser. They have two children.
Joe loved being a father and spending time with his family. He was a Scout leader and enjoyed camping with Jasper and spending time in nature. Joe had a passion for photography. A show of his work will begin on December 22 at Zanzibar's.
Joe leaves behind his beloved wife Mia; his daughter Sylvia; and son Jasper. He also leaves his best friend and brother David and wife Ann of Waukee, Iowa. He was predeceased by his parents.
Joe was known for his positive attitude, his infectious smile, and his kind and compassionate spirit. He will be deeply missed by all who knew and loved him.
A funeral service will be held at 4 pm on Friday, December 13 at the First Unitarian Church. The family suggests memorial contributions be made to the Iowa Natural Heritage Foundation at inhf.org.
Published in Des Moines Register from Dec. 5 to Dec. 8, 2019