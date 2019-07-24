|
Joseph Beavers
West Des Moines - Joseph Henry Beavers, 90, passed away on Monday, July 22, 2019 at Morning Star Assisted Living in West Des Moines. Visitation will be on Friday, July 26 from 5:00 to 7:00 p.m., with a Vigil service at 7:00 p.m. at Caldwell Parrish Funeral Home & Crematory in Urbandale. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 9:30 a.m., Saturday, July 27 at Saint Francis of Assisi Catholic Church in West Des Moines with burial follow at Resthaven Cemetery.
Joe was born September 26, 1928 in Mercer, Missouri to Stephen and Gladys Beavers. He was the youngest of six children. Joe married Elizabeth Monroe on February 23, 1957 in Des Moines, Iowa. Joe severed as a Sargent in the Army during the Korean War.
Joe was a businessman owning several businesses, including: Beaver Builders, Suburban Remodelers, Life Reality, B&B Transfer and Storage (a Bekins Van Lines Agency), and Universal Express. He was former president of the Home Builder's Association of Greater Des Moines and the Iowa Association of Realtors. Joe enjoyed golf and wintering in Arizona for the past 25 years.
Joe is survived by his wife, Elizabeth; son, Tod (Mary) Beavers; daughters, Susan Beavers and Julie (Todd) McLaughlin; and grandchildren, John Beavers, Jacob, Brandon and Joseph McLaughlin. He was preceded in death by his parents, and siblings, Alfreda McIntosh, R.D., Robert, Shirley and Charles Beavers.
Memorial contributions may be given to the of Iowa. Online condolences may be expressed at www.caldwellparrish.com.
Published in Des Moines Register from July 24 to July 28, 2019