Joseph "Joe" Butler Sr.
1946 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Joseph's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Joseph "Joe" Butler Sr.

Norwalk - Joseph "Joe" Ozie Butler Sr., 73, of Norwalk, IA passed away Saturday, June 27, 2020, at his home in Norwalk. Celebration of Life will be 4:00 p.m., Saturday, July 4, 2020 at 2019 Swan Dr. Norwalk, IA. Private family Inurnment will be at Maple Hill Cemetery in Montour, IA. Arrangments are entrustred to the Marshalltown Chapel of the Anderson Funeral Homes. Online condolences may be sent to www.andersonfhs.com

Joe was born June 28, 1946, to Edwin and Bettie (Bottsford) Butler in Chariton, IA. After school he married the love of his life Linda Myers on June 28, 1966 in Marysville, MO. He was the owner and operator of Butler Asphalt Paving Company in West Des Moines, IA until he retired in 2000. Joe enjoyed fishing, hunting, was an avid hawkeye fan and loved to play poker. Joe was known for his generous heart and being the best husband, father and grandpa to his loved ones.

Joe will be missed by his wife, Linda Butler of Norwalk; three children, Joseph Jr. (Michelle) Butler of Norwalk, Edwin "Eddy" Butler of Ankeny, IA, Jennifer "Jen" (Conrad) Thomas of Des Moines; Daughter in-law Christine Butler of Texas. 14 grandchildren; 14 great grandchildren. He is also survived by his brother Phillip (Elaina Butler) of Des Moines. He was preceded in death by his son Robert Butler, parents, Edwin and Bettie (Bottsford) Butler, and siblings: Larry Old Bear, Margie Williams, Bill Butler, Edwin "Bub" Butler and Bonnie Couch.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in the Des Moines Register from Jun. 29 to Jul. 1, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
4
Celebration of Life
04:00 PM
2019 Swan Dr.
Send Flowers
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved