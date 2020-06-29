Joseph "Joe" Butler Sr.
Norwalk - Joseph "Joe" Ozie Butler Sr., 73, of Norwalk, IA passed away Saturday, June 27, 2020, at his home in Norwalk. Celebration of Life will be 4:00 p.m., Saturday, July 4, 2020 at 2019 Swan Dr. Norwalk, IA. Private family Inurnment will be at Maple Hill Cemetery in Montour, IA. Arrangments are entrustred to the Marshalltown Chapel of the Anderson Funeral Homes. Online condolences may be sent to www.andersonfhs.com
Joe was born June 28, 1946, to Edwin and Bettie (Bottsford) Butler in Chariton, IA. After school he married the love of his life Linda Myers on June 28, 1966 in Marysville, MO. He was the owner and operator of Butler Asphalt Paving Company in West Des Moines, IA until he retired in 2000. Joe enjoyed fishing, hunting, was an avid hawkeye fan and loved to play poker. Joe was known for his generous heart and being the best husband, father and grandpa to his loved ones.
Joe will be missed by his wife, Linda Butler of Norwalk; three children, Joseph Jr. (Michelle) Butler of Norwalk, Edwin "Eddy" Butler of Ankeny, IA, Jennifer "Jen" (Conrad) Thomas of Des Moines; Daughter in-law Christine Butler of Texas. 14 grandchildren; 14 great grandchildren. He is also survived by his brother Phillip (Elaina Butler) of Des Moines. He was preceded in death by his son Robert Butler, parents, Edwin and Bettie (Bottsford) Butler, and siblings: Larry Old Bear, Margie Williams, Bill Butler, Edwin "Bub" Butler and Bonnie Couch.
Published in the Des Moines Register from Jun. 29 to Jul. 1, 2020.