Joseph C. Davison
Des Moines - Joseph Chantry Davison, Sr.,59, passed away at his home unexpectedly on Wednesday, August 21, 2019. A Memorial Gathering will be held at Iles Westover Funeral Home at 6337 Hickman, Des Moines, IA on Sunday, August 25, 2019 from 2:00-5:00 PM. A Memorial Mass will be held at St. Theresa's Catholic Church on Monday, August 26th at 10:30 AM with a luncheon to follow.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Davison family by submitting funds directly to Isles Westover Funeral Home at the address noted above. Please visit Iles Funeral Homes at www.ilescares.com for further information.
Published in Des Moines Register from Aug. 24 to Aug. 25, 2019