Joseph C Strako
West Des Moines - Joseph C. Strako passed away March 2, 2019 at the Kavanagh House in Des Moines, IA after a long fight with congestive heart failure at the age of 78. Joe was born December 5, 1940 to Joseph A. and Barbara H. Strako in Westville, IL. He married Barbara J. (Mahoney) Strako June 10, 1961. He attended Loras College in Dubuque, IA and graduated in accounting from the University of Illinois in 1965. With a wife and three kids in tow he moved to Kalamazoo, MI with the UpJohn Corporation, the only employer he ever knew. In 1978 the company moved him to Des Moines, IA to work in their Asgrow Seed division where he retired after 30 years.
Affectionately known as the "Big Guy" Joe was most proud of his 60-year love affair with his wife Barb, their 6 great children and 9 wonderful grandchildren. He had a strong faith and was an active and dedicated member of the catholic church. Joe supported the hockey community and volunteered as the registrar for the Midwest District of USA Hockey for over 20 years. He loved family parties and all grandkids sports and activities. He enjoyed playing golf, cards, and going fishing with his buddies. Joe was known by everyone for his love of life and positive attitude.
He leaves to carry on an extremely proud and grateful family, his loving wife Barb, Joseph T. Strako (Rosann) and Joseph, Jay M. Strako, Kelli Smith (Trent) and Sierra, Shae, and Jared, Robin Heimann (Bill), Kayla Coy (Bradley) and Bryce and Bailey, Jon A. Strako (Jenny) and Noah, Luke and Olivia. Also, his sister Sue Page of Westville, IL and many family members. He was preceded in death by his parents and his brother in-law Jerry Page.
Special thanks to the staff and volunteers at the Kavanagh House for their care and kindness as well as the many family and friends for their visits, compassion, and prayers.
In lieu of flowers, the family respectfully requests that any memorial contributions be made to the EveryStep Kavanagh House, 900 56th St., Des Moines, IA. 50312 (www.everystep.org).
A celebration of life is scheduled from 11:00 to 12:00 on Saturday, March 23, 2019 at St. Boniface Church in Waukee, IA. All are welcome to attend a celebratory mass at 12:00 and a luncheon immediately following in the church hall.
Published in Des Moines Register on Mar. 17, 2019