Joseph Carr
Urbandale - On Saturday, November 30, 2019, Joseph Michael Carr, loving husband, father, and grandfather passed away at the age of 72. A visitation will be held from 4:00 - 7:00 pm, Thursday, December 5, 2019 at Caldwell Parrish Funeral Home in Urbandale with a Rosary following at 7:00 pm. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10:00 am, Friday, December 6, 2019 at Saint Francis of Assisi Catholic Church in West Des Moines. Burial will be at Glendale Cemetery in Des Moines.
Joe was born on February 16, 1947 in Melrose, Iowa to Joe and Frances (Heyland) Carr. He was a graduate of Albia High School in 1965, and later received his Bachelor's degree from Drake University in 1969. He was a veteran of the US Army; serving in Korea. On June 15, 1974, he married Diane Faye Warburton in Weller, Iowa and they raised two sons, Mike and Jeff.
Joe spent his professional career in the insurance industry working for Hawkeye Security and EMC Insurance Companies. The majority of his career was spent in Des Moines, with EMC, with a ten-year period in Lansing, Michigan serving as the Regional Vice President for EMC Lansing Branch.
Joe was a caring husband, dad, and grandpa who loved the company of his family. A visit to his house would always involve a few drinks, snacks, and good conversation. Joe passed away doing what he loved, vacationing with the family and watching the Drake men's basketball team play in Florida. He was an avid sports fan and a strong follower of the New York Yankees and Drake men's basketball. He regularly attended Yankee games each year in Minneapolis and Kansas City. He was also a Drake basketball season ticket holder for the majority of his life and rarely missed a game including annual trips to St. Louis with his family to watch Drake play in the Missouri Valley Conference basketball tournament. Joe also loved being "Gramps" to Alex and Brady and attending all their events. He was a fixture at all their baseball and basketball games and frequently found time in his day to bring over some ice cream.
Joe was preceded in death by his father, Joe; his mother, Frances; sister, Shirley; and brother, Bob. He is survived by his wife, Diane (Warburton) Carr; his two children, Mike (Brenda) Carr and Jeff Carr; his brother, Don (Mary) Carr; sister, Jean Jones; two grandchildren, Alex and Brady Carr; along with several cousins, nieces, and nephews.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to the family for the grandchildren's college fund. Online condolences can be expressed at www.caldwellparrish.com
Published in Des Moines Register from Dec. 3 to Dec. 4, 2019