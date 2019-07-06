|
Joseph F. Murnan
Des Moines - Joseph F. Murnan died Saturday, June 29, 2019, in Des Moines, IA. Memorial Services will be held at a later date in Kewanee, IL. Inurnment will be at the Princeville Township Cemetery in Princeville, IL.
Joe was born in Kewanee, IL, where he grew up and was educated. He graduated from Illinois State University, Bloomington-Normal, IL in 1971.
Joe was a Peace Corps Volunteer from 1972-1975 teaching English as a Second Language at Kimje Chung Ange Middle School, Kimje, Cholla Buk Do, Korea.
He moved to Jeddah, Saudi Arabia, in 1976 where he was a Senior Instructor at the English Language School at the Army Air Defense School for six years.
From 1982 to 1985 Joe was an Educational Specialist for the Peace Fellowship Program, AMIDEAST.
He then joined the Hariri Foundation Practical Training Career Programs, in Bethesda, MD, as a Coordinator until his retirement in 2008 when he moved to Iowa to spend time travelling and with family and friends.
Surviving are a sister, Marilee (Doug) Verstraete; two nieces Allison (Justin) Bielenberg, Darcy (Ulises) Pacheco; two great nieces (Ava and Taylee) and a great nephew (David). He was preceded in death by his parents and a sister.
Memorials may be directed to Joe's family or to the Human Rights Campaign ([email protected]).
Published in Des Moines Register on July 6, 2019