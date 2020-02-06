Resources
Joseph George Uedelhofen Iii


1958 - 2020
Joseph George Uedelhofen Iii Obituary
Joseph George Uedelhofen III

West Des Moines - Joseph George Uedelhofen III passed away on January 25, 2020. Joe was born October 26, 1958 in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania to Joseph George Uedelhofen II and Louise (Rickard) Uedelhofen.

He graduated from Valley High School in 1978. After a few years living in Phoenix, Arizona, Joe spent most of his life in central Iowa working as a skilled Concrete Finisher. As an avid outdoors-man, fishing and hunting with his beloved Labradors were his greatest passions.

Joe is survived by his mother, Louise Uedelhofen of West Des Moines; sister, Susan Uedelhofen (brother-in-law Rich Michels) of Clive. He was preceded in death by his father, Joseph George Uedelhofen II.

An outdoor Celebration of Joe's Life will be held in the spring. Date and time to be announced.
Published in Des Moines Register from Feb. 6 to Feb. 9, 2020
