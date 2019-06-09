|
Joseph H. Morrill
Des Moines - Joseph H. Morrill passed away peacefully at Mercy Hospice on June 7, 2019. He was born on February 18, 1930 to Henry Webster and Margaret Mary (Steffens) Morrill. He married the love of his life, Virginia Garrison, on September 11, 1948. Survivors include his wife, Virginia; Children, Tim (Evelyn) Morrill of Oak Grove MO, Dave (Nada) Morrill of Chadron NE, Connie (Bill) Kreicji of Lance Creek WY, Mark Morrill of Lamoni IA, Roxanne (Mike) Zilk of Waterloo IA, Cindy (Terry) Reed of Edgewood NM, Fred (Wendy) of Des Moines IA, Joseph II (Louann) of Dexter MI, and Jackie (Scott) Lemon of Ankeny, IA. He was a proud grandpa to 24 grandchildren, great grandpa to 22, and great-great grandpa of 3. He was preceded in death by his parents, 5 brothers and 1 sister, as well as 1 grandchild and 1 great grandchild.
He started working at Firestone Tire and Rubber Company on September 12, 1947 until he retired on October 31, 1985. He was a member of the St. Joseph Catholic Church. He was an avid hunter and fisherman and taught his children and grandchildren how to hunt and fish. He was a phenomenal carpenter, and built the home he and Virginia raised their family in, over 70 years ago. He also loved playing card games of all kinds with his family and friends.
Visitation will be from 4 to 6 p.m. Wednesday, June 12 at Iles Grandview Park Funeral Home with a Vigil Service to begin at 6 p.m. The Mass of Christian Burial will be 10:30 a.m. Thursday, June 13, at St. Joseph's Catholic Church. Burial will follow at Laurel Hill Cemetery in Des Moines. Condolences are welcome at IlesCares.com.
Published in Des Moines Register on June 9, 2019