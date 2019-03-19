|
|
Joseph Hart
Altoona - Joseph Charles Hart, age 90 of Altoona, passed away on Saturday, March 16, 2019 at Taylor House Hospice in Des Moines. Funeral Mass will be held on Friday, March 22, 2019 at 11:30 a.m. at St. John Paul Catholic Church in Altoona. Visitation will also be held on Friday, from 10:00 - 11:00 a.m. at the church. Burial with military rites will be held at the Colfax Cemetery at 2:30 p.m. on Friday. Memorials may be directed to the St. John Paul Catholic Church Building Fund or Taylor House Hospice. Condolences may be left for the family at www.coburnfuneralhomes.com
The son of Alton and Marie Margaret (Maher) Hart, Joe was born on June 16, 1928 in Colfax. He graduated from Mitchellville High School. Joe served in the United States Air Force during the Korean War. On June 7, 1958 he was united in marriage to MaryAnn Burg in Stuart, Iowa. Joe farmed his entire life, including dairy for many years, retiring in 2000. He was a member of St John Paul Catholic Church in Altoona.
Those left to honor his memory include his wife of 60 years, Mary; his children; Julie (Mike) Tigges of Clive, Dan (Cindy) Hart of Indianola; and Pat (Ruth) Hart of Mitchellville; nine grandchildren, Lindsey (Cory) Brown, Abby Tigges, Kelsey Tigges, Katie (Trevor) Swanson, Karie Hart, John Hart, Emily (Steven) Cleary, Grace Hart, and Molly Hart; four great grandchildren, Ryder, Tegan, Noah and Emma; a sister, Rosalie (Jim) Graham of West Des Moines; a sister-in-law, Bertha Fagan of Adair and several nieces and nephews. Preceding Joe in death were his parents, a sister, Mary Madelyn Bower and her husband Don and a brother-in-law, Robert Fagan.
Published in Des Moines Register on Mar. 19, 2019