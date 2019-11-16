|
Joseph Karge
Dallas Center - Joseph Richard Karge, Jr., 62, passed away unexpectedly on November 11, 2019. Visitation will be held at 12:00 p.m. with the Memorial service to follow at 1:00 p.m., Saturday, November 23, 2019 at The Mission Church in Urbandale, Iowa. Private interment will be held at a later date.
Memorial contributions may be directed to his family, for a cause to be determined later. For additional obituary information and online condolences, please visit www.IlesCares.com.
Published in Des Moines Register from Nov. 16 to Nov. 17, 2019